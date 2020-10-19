Harry J. Sanderson

Harry J. "Red" Sanderson, 84, of Strasburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Butler, he was the son of the late Harry W. and Myrtle C. (Brouwere) Sanderson. He was the husband of Rosemarie Sanderson with whom he celebrated 28 years of marriage.
A 1955 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens Trade School's printing program, Harry worked at RR Donnelly for 43 years as a photo preliminary technician.
Harry was a long-time member and Elder at Lancaster First Assembly of God. Harry and his wife, Rosemarie were in charge the Young at Heart Senior Group for 10 years. He was also instrumental in helping to establish the Lampeter Methodist Church.
Harry enjoyed camping, traveling, and playing games. He also enjoyed flea markets and collecting antiques. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Rosemarie, Harry is survived by his children: Steve Sanderson, husband of Susan, of New Providence and Lori Pickel, wife of Doug, of Millersville; step-daughter Lorri Alexander, wife of Dan, of California; step-son, Joseph Mezanko, of Middletown, NY. His brother Dwayne, married to Marilyn Sanderson, sister, Rose Zerbe, wife of the late Joseph Zerbe; sisters-in-law Joyce Graham, wife of Raymond; Violet Neff, wife of the late James Neff; Loretta Cammer, Tommi Kimble, wife of David; Fannie Andersen, wife of Holgen; and 7 grandchildren: Jason Sanderson, husband of Jackie, Doug Pickel, Jr., Devon Pickel, and Darren Pickel, husband of Katie, Benjamin Alexander, Taylor Mezanko, and Morgan Mezanko.
Harry was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (Rineer) Sanderson, to whom he had been married for 31 years, brothers, Carl and Lester Sanderson, and sister, Louise Murzurck and brothers and sisters-in-law: Raymond Rineer, Patsy Durante, Harold Rineer, Josephine Sosler, wife of Raymond, Gladys Graybill, and Mable Dickel.
A celebration of Harry's life will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Lancaster First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received for a time of greeting prior to the service from 10AM to 11AM. Interment at Georgetown Cemetery will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
