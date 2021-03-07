Harry J. Petrosky, 77, of Lancaster, PA passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on February 23, 2021 at the Lebanon County VA Medical Center. He was the loving husband of the late Kris (Conner) Petrosky, who preceded him in death in 2017.
Born on December 23, 1943 in Rochester, PA, he was the son of the late Harry and Anna (Beckwell) Petrosky.
Harry proudly served his country as a Procurement Manager in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart.
His professional career consisted of working in hospitality and restaurant management at the Willow Valley Resort and the Eden Resort before retiring as Club Manager from The Conestoga Country Club, where he remained a beloved figure, long after his retirement.
An avid sports fan, in his spare time, he enjoyed watching all types of sports, especially his much loved Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steelers football teams. He also delighted in watching movies with his loved ones and reading his many daily newspapers, the amount of which always brought a great laugh to those who loved him.
He was the father of four daughters; Krystal, Lisa, Catherine, and Kelly; and the grandfather of 5 granddaughters, 4 grandsons and 4 great-grandchildren. He loved his daughters and grandchildren with all of his heart.
A Graveside service will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project by visiting them on-line at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or by mail at 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
