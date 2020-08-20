Harry J. McMasters, 83 of Reinholds and formerly of Folsom, PA and Ship Bottom, NJ passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, after a short illness.
Harry is predeceased by his wife, Isabella (Spratt) McMasters and daughter Elaine.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Walter and Dorothy (Davis) McMasters, Harry owned his own carpet sales and installation business, and later co-owned a convenience store at the NJ shore.
Harry is survived by 6 loving children, Kathleen, wife of Charles "Skip" DeLosSantos of Aldan, Susan Caruso of Reinholds, Patrick McMasters, long-time companion to Kimberly Dawson-Sanders of Leavenworth, WA, Charles, husband of April, of Fort Wayne, IN, Daniel, husband of Vanessa, of Medford, NJ, and Laura Giesecke, wife of Max, Minneapolis, MN and 8 grandchildren, Jessica, Jason, Albert, Kelsey, Christine, Fiona, Audrey and Ivan.
Harry enjoyed gardening, fishing, going to yard sales with Izzy, the NY Times Crossword, watching Judge Judy and Rachel Maddow and supporting the Democratic Party.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
