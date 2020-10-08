Harry J. McClenaghan of Elizabethtown, formerly of Mount Joy, passed into eternity on October 6, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Jason H. and Elizabeth Miles McClenaghan. He was a motorcycle mechanic and was the former owner of J and H Cycle Accessories, Mount Joy.
He is survived by: wife, Shirley I. Yocum McClenaghan; children, Joyce, Robert, Kevin, Daryl, and Jason; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a sister, Betty Leho. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary and daughter, Debbie.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Green Tree Church of the Brethren or Hospice and Community Care.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Furman's – Leola