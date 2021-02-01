Harry J. "Jim" Reppert, 94, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late LeRoy S. and Helen Keller Reppert. He was the loving husband of the late Reba Witman Reppert who died in 2011. Jim retired from the Fuller Company, Manheim and following retirement he worked part-time for the Hondru Fleet Group, Manheim as a delivery driver. He was a 1944 graduate of the former Manheim High School and was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. Jim enjoyed bowling and took part in the Manheim Merchants and Manheim His and Hers Bowling Leagues. He also enjoyed fishing and loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving are three daughters: Donna L. Rhodes of Manheim, Gail E. wife of James Phillips of Royersford, and Terri wife of Dennis Enck of Manheim, a son, Scot J. husband of Susan Merkey Reppert of Manheim; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Eugene Reppert and a son-in-law, Richard R. Rhodes, Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:30 PM. There will be a public viewing at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until the time of service. Masks and social distancing required. Interment will be private in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jim's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com