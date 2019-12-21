Harry J. Hazangeles, 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born in the village of Asfendiou, Kos, Greece, he came to the United States in 1948. He was the son of Father John Hazangeles and Presvetera Andriana (Keares) Hazangeles.
Harry was a lifelong tailor and U.S. Army Veteran. He was the proprietor of Fulton Tailors, operating in downtown Lancaster for over 40 years, and quartermaster during the Korean War. He was a proud member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church where he served on the church council, was an usher, and volunteered at the annual church bazaar. He was also a member of AHEPA and the Pan-Coan Society.
Throughout his lifetime, Harry loved to travel and spend time with his family. Once retired, he would go to Greece every summer to visit family and friends, and swim at his favorite beach, Tigaki. He also enjoyed to exercise and was an active member of the Silver Sneakers fitness program for many years.
Harry is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Dionisia (Halkitis) Hazangeles; brother, Angelos Hazangeles and wife Maria; sisters, Christina Hazangeles Hatzipetros and husband Gregory, and Stamatia Hazangeles Madonis and husband Dimitri; and sister-in-law, Areti Hazangeles.
He is survived by his two daughters, Maria Hazangeles Grant, wife of Charles Grant, and Andriana Hazangeles Drogaris, wife of, Ed Drogaris, both of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Peter and Diana Drogaris; brother, Pete Hazangeles; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Harry and his family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped him through his years of illness, especially Tina
Harry will be remembered as a jovial, kindhearted and loving father, Papou, Theo, and friend. May his memory be eternal.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 at 11AM with The Rev. Hector Firoglanis officiating. A viewing will be held from 9-11AM at the church. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harry's memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at the above address.
