Harry passed away at Fairmount Homes on Aug. 9, 2021 at the age of 87. He was the son of the late Harry J. Haldeman, Sr., and Mary Charles Haldeman. He served 4 years in the U. S. Navy. He was a member of St. Paul's E. C. Church in Rothsville.
He is survived by: his wife of 62 years, Shirley Zimmerman Haldeman; a daughter, Sally Weaver, Leola; a son, Bill Haldeman, New Holland; a grandson, Jared Weaver, husband of Cathy; 2 great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter; 2 sisters, Mary Lou and Nancy. He was preceded in death by: a son, James Haldeman; a son-in-law, Richard Weaver; 4 brothers, Levi, Frank, Donald, and Paul Haldeman.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Zeltenreich Reformed Church Cemetery, New Holland. Furman's – Leola
