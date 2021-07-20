"Oh Lord it's hard to be humble, when you're perfect in every way." Harry J. Feltenberger, Jr., 76, of Wrightsville passed away on July 17th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Harry, Sr. and Mildred Wasche Feltenberger and was a lifelong resident of this area. Harry was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School with the Class of 1963. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps where he did two tours of duty in Vietnam and visited over fifty countries. Following his service, Harry worked for Armstong World Industries from 1970 until his retirement in 2002. He was a lifetime member of the Bear Paw Rod and Gun Club and various American Legion's, VFW's, and Knights of Columbus. Harry was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where he was a special minister and active in the choir. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, small farmer, and card player who also raised beagles and made the best sauerkraut. Harry adored his family and treasured spending time with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Harry leaves behind four children, Heidi, wife of Matt Samms, Greta Rudacille, Erica Feltenberger, spouse of Brandy Gerstenberg, Hank, husband of Denise Feltenberger; two siblings, Kathleen, wife of Leo Lutz, Thomas, husband of Debbie Feltenberger; seven grandchildren, Katie, wife of LeKross, Tristin, Charlie, husband of Maddie, Ian, Harry 4, Olivia, Aiden; three great-grandchildren, Kara, Christian, and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, in 2017.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. There will be no public visitation, however flowers will be accepted. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
