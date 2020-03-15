Harry J. Drain, Jr., 89, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Manor Care Lebanon. He was the husband of Nancy Thomas Drain, to whom he was married for 62 years. Harry was born in Philadelphia on July 9, 1930, son of Harry J., Sr. and Anna Juhascik Drain.
He was a Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War. Harry was a retired Nurse Anesthetist at the Lebanon Good Samaritan Hospital. He was a graduate of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and the Pennsylvania Graduate School of Anesthetist.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, Harry is survived by children: Christopher, husband of Debra Drain of Elysburg, Karen, wife of Patrick Riedel of New Providence, Peter, husband of Sandra Drain of Annville, Eric, husband of Christine Drain of Lancaster, Thomas, husband of Susan Drain of Lebanon; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by a brother Charles Drain.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Harry's funeral services on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 AM from Porterfield–Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon, where a viewing will be held Monday evening 5 to 7 PM and on Tuesday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be made in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Harry's memory may be made to Aseracare Hospice, 280 Granite Run, Suite 180, Lancaster, PA 17601 or a Veteran's group of your choice.
To share online condolences visit: www.porterfieldscheidfh.com Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services, Ltd.
Lebanon, PA
A living tribute »