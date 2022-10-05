Harry H. Thompson, Jr. "Buddy" (83) of Nottingham, PA passed away September 29, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 21, 1939 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Harry, Sr. and Helen (nee, Tice) Thompson and the devoted husband of Suzette (nee, Arkatin) Thompson.
Before retiring, Buddy worked as a Truck Driver in the Lancaster, PA area. He drove for a Dairy Co-op, Mount Joy and Dave Herr to name a few. Buddy was a faithful member of True Gospel Baptist Church. His family fondly remembers his commitment to health and fitness. Buddy, watched his diet, took vitamins, exercised and walked daily. His healthy lifestyle allowed him to indulge in one of his favorite hobbies without guilt. Buddy was well renowned for his Homemade hand-cranked Ice Cream.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his wife, Suzette Thompson, Buddy is survived by his son, Curt Thompson and his wife Irene; daughters: Gina Woods and her husband Greg, and Melissa Thompson; stepdaughter, Rae Gantz; granddaughter, Alexis Lurch; step-granddaughter, Kayla Gantz; brothers: Harold Thompson and his wife Jean and Robert Thompson and his wife Judy.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM; followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at True Gospel Baptist Church, 853 Scotland Road, Quarryville, PA. Pastor Jim Roland will officiate. Burial will be in Mechanic Grove Church of Brethren Cemetery.
