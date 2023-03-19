Harry H. Musser, Jr., 96, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Juniper Village at Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry H., Sr. and Minnie (Herr) Musser. Harry was the husband of the late Dorothy (Leaman) Musser who passed away on March 28, 2009.
Harry was a graduate of the former East Donegal Township High School class of 1944 where he served as president of the FFA. He was a life-long farmer and member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church. He enjoyed listening and going to Gospel music concerts and reading.
He is survived by two children, Marilyn Keener (Stephen) of Mount Joy and Myron E. Musser (Sandra) of Mount Joy; four grandchildren, Daniel Keener (Loretta) of Mount Joy, Megan McClintock (Lee) of Elizabethtown, Jordan Keener (Sarah) Vancover, WA, and Holly Mills (Isaac) of Thompsontown, PA; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Marion Musser, Ethel Rutt (Henry), and Helen Musser.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
