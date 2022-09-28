Harry Garman "Cork" Kline, Jr., 65, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Deborah L. (McCamish) Kline, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry G., Sr., and Helen H. (Garrett) Kline.
Cork was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, class of 1976. For his entire working career, he worked in the field of heavy-truck repair, working for Henry Martin & Sons as a mechanic, H.C. Rineer & Sons as a service manager, Good Transport Services as transportation service manager, and, most recently, he formed his own company, Kline Transport Services.
In addition to being a mechanic, Cork was a gifted vocalist, and he enjoyed leading worship at In the Light Ministries and singing at his home church, Faith Outreach Center. Very involved in church ministry, he helped establish and pastor a new church that was formed in the county. In his spare time, Cork enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he enjoyed collecting pocket knives, flashlights, and Snap-On tools. Cork loved his family and especially enjoyed being a grandfather and being involved in his grandchildren's lives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Joshua Kline, of Marietta, and Jared Kline, husband of Shannon, of Conestoga; a daughter, Julie Garvey, wife of Sean, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Quinn, Beckham, Penelope, Scarlett, and Emilia; a sister, Sandra L. Heisler, wife of Frank, of Conestoga; a brother, Larry S. Kline, husband of Sue, of Willow Street; a sister-in-law, Marilyn L. Kline, of Landisville; and a vast extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Richard E. and Garry S. Kline, and sisters, Beverly S. Rampy and Terri "Missi" Kline.
A Service Celebrating Cork's life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552, with a time to visit the family at the church from 12:00 noon to 1 p.m. Private interment will take place in Colemanville United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cork's memory to Praise Chapel Missions, P.O. Box 1769, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91729, or online at www.praisechapel.com.
