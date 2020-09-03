Harry G. Wentzel, Sr., 78, of Schoeneck, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Denver to the late George and Florence (Hartranft) Wentzel and was the husband of Joan M. (Weik) Wentzel with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
Harry was a member of Mellinger's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schoeneck. He had worked as a machine operator at Woodstream Corporation for 28 years and was a member of the Rough and Tumble Engineers Historical Assoc. Harry was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Harry Gant and Jeff Gordon, liked classic cars and loved antiquing. For years he took pride in farming and raising animals. He also loved vegetable gardening as well as hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Harry G. Wentzel, Jr., husband of P. Wesley Burrows, Edward G. Wentzel; a grandson, Hudson McMichael Getsay; two brothers, Leroy and Floyd Wentzel; four sisters, Georgietta Kepple, Rose Hehnly, Roseanna Collier and Laura Grumbling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a two sisters, Florence Mentzer and Mae Hain; five brothers, Monroe, John, Florrenah, Arnold and Frederick Wentzel.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
