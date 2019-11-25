Harry G. Schuh II, 95, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Philadelphia to the late Harry and Florence (Deitz) Schuh and was the husband of the late Valda M. (Singer) Schuh who passed away in 2006.
He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Denver. He coached youth baseball and was a Minor League Baseball player and a Phillies fan.
Harry served our country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked as a draftsman for GE, Philadelphia.
Harry is survived by a son, Harry G., husband of Robin (McQueen) Schuh of Port Matilda, 2 daughters, Marilyn A., wife of Robert Beiswenger of Bowmansville, Janis E., wife of John Fischer of Quakertown; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10 to 11am, at the Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, PA. Funeral services will follow at 11am, with Pastor Jonathan Yoder officiating. Interment will take place in the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia.
Memorial contributions in Harry's memory may be made to Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services, P.O. Box 707, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.