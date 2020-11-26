Harry G. Pope, 73, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Lancaster to the late Carl and Florence Pope. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Alec M. Bartholomew; a brother, Tom Pope; and a sister, Alice Bertzfield.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Kramer–Pope; a daughter, Michelle wife of Bob Bartholomew; a son, Brian companion of Karen Rightnour; grandson, Lian Bartholomew; grandson, Austin Pope; granddaughter, Kirsten wife of Andrew Fritsch; and a great-grandson, Jaxson Fritsch.
Harry retired from Lancaster Leaf Tobacco after 29 years of service. He enjoyed watching Penn State Football and The Philadelphia Eagles!
At Harry's request there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made in Harry's honor to the Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. www.SperanzaRescue.org
