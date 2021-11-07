Harry G. Kline, Sr., 96, of Willow Street, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Helen H. (Garrett) Kline, sharing 56 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2004. Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late Harry L. and Frances (Garman) Kline.
In his early years, Harry worked as a truck driver, delivering coal and produce. In 1954 he went to work for Henry E. Martin & Sons, Inc. as a mechanic, foreman, and lastly as a salesman, retiring in 1987 with 33 years of service. Being very conservative in nature, Harry held part-time driving jobs in retirement, and he most recently operated a small business where he picked up and sold used pallets.
In July of 1956 Harry attended a revival meeting and came to know Jesus Christ as his savior. Every Sunday, along with Helen, he would pile all 7 children in his station wagon and take them to church. Over the years he served as an Adult Sunday School Teacher and song leader. Harry was a member of New Life Assembly of God and a past member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God. He was also a member of Gideons International and would regularly visit the elderly and shut-ins. In his spare time, Harry enjoyed gardening, reading, solving crossword puzzles and word searches, and spending time with his faithful cat, Lu Lu.
Harry is survived by his daughter, Sandi Heisler, wife of Frank, of Conestoga; sons, Larry Kline, husband of Sue, of Willow Street, and Harry Kline, Jr., husband of Deborah, of Marietta; sister, Orpha Nye, of Millersville; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Kline, of Landisville; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was also survived by a daughter, Terri (Missi) Kline, of Willow Street, who recently passed away on November 3, 2021. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Rampy, sons, Garry Kline and Richard Kline, and sisters, Ruth Shirk and Rebecca Kline.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, with a time of visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Following the service, all are invited to attend a time of food and fellowship. Traditional interment will be private in Colemanville United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation Harry’s memory to Rawlinsville Camp Meeting, 475 Clearfield Road, Holtwood, PA 17532.
