Harry G. Dyer, 102, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, May 24th at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Wednesday, January 5, 1921 in West Hempfield Twp., he was the son of the late Harry and Ella L. (Greiner) Dyer. He was married 55 years to Janet M. (Painter) Dyer who passed away in October 2018.
Harry was a long-time member of the Elizabethtown First Church of God. He was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of WWII and was retired from Black & Decker. Harry was a member of Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682, F&AM, Elizabethtown. He enjoyed camping, gardening and reading, and was a Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Surviving are two sons: Kelvin M. Dyer and wife (Sharon) of Medford, NJ and Kenneth E. Dyer of Elizabethtown; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: Edwin Dyer, Clara Mae Dyer, Anna Mary Dyer, Eleanor Grace Dyer, Jay Roy Dyer, Martha Jean Dyer, David Earl Dyer and Dorothy Elizabeth Dyer.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 10:00- 11:00 AM. A graveside service will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
