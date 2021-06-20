Services for Harry "Fritz" Meck who died February 6, 2021 will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with full military honors. If desired, you are welcome to meet at the Groff High Funeral Home on Friday at 9:15 AM to process to the cemetery. A time of visitation and a luncheon will be held on Friday at 1:00 A.M. at the New Holland United Methodist Church, 120 W. Main St., New Holland. Feel free to attend the luncheon even if you are unable to attend the service.
A living tribute »
