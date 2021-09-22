Harry Freeman Kinser, Sr., 73, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his home. Born February 1, 1948, in Vindex, MD, he was the son of the late Julius Edmund, Sr. and Freda Mary (Knox) Kinser. He was also preceded in death by two great-grandchildren and eight brothers.
Harry worked in construction for the Local Laborers Union 1180 for 50 plus years. He was a man of many functions and enjoyed his family gatherings and playing horseshoes.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Ruth (Wilson) Kinser; one son, Harry F. "Jumbo" Kinser, Jr. and wife, Connie; five daughters, Regina Breniser and husband, Paul; Melissa Rump and husband, Donald; Torreen Morris and husband, Adam; Mariah Kinser and fiancé, Robert Shiflett; Sheridan Kinser, all of Lancaster; two brothers and two sisters; thirteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received at Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 1100 Memorial Dr., Oakland, MD, 21550, Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Samuel Moon officiating. Interment will be at Vindex Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the charity of choice.
