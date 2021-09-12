Harry Francis Parker, 74 of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, the third of five children to Harry (Sr.) and Dorothy (Shaffer) Parker. Harry graduated from West Catholic High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army, earn both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Temple University, and pursue doctoral studies in American History. Harry spent 26 years with the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and retired as the Chief of Archives & Manuscripts for the state.
Harry was a very talented musician and songwriter, and he passed his love for music down to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, a brilliant scholar of history, and incredibly tech savvy. More than anything, Harry was a devoted and loving family man who treasured spending time with those whom he loved. His calming presence, wisdom, generosity, and wit will be missed by all who knew and adored him.
Harry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Joan, two children Kate Weiler (Jesse) and Ben Parker (Kate); four grandchildren, Molly, Deklan, Finn, and Emma; his sister Pat Parker, his brother-in-law Dennis Ducsik (Sharon) as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in passing by his brother William Parker, and sisters Catherine Perkins (Parker) and Anna Grubb (Parker).
Harry's family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all the amazing medical service providers and staff members who worked tirelessly to care for and support Harry over the last few months. The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. No funeral services will be held at this time.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com