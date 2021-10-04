Harry F. Ressler
Harry F. Ressler, 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in Clay to the late Irvin H. and Alma M. (Frantz) Ressler and was the husband of the late Verna Marie (Huber) Ressler.
He was a member of Middle Creek Church.
Harry was a concrete truck driver for 46 years for Kurtz Bros. and later for Eastern Industries Inc. He was veteran of the US Army. Harry loved camping, fishing, gardening and taking trips to Florida.
He is survived by three daughters, Nancy, wife of A. Ray Nolt of Ephrata, Patty, wife of Richard Hanley of Kansas, Teresa, wife of Les Stuber of Ephrata; four grandchildren, Janelle, Janetta, William, Amelia, and six great-grandchildren, Eli, Jesse, Gracelyn, Katherine, Finley, Griffin.
Services and interment will be private in Middle Creek Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harry's memory may be made to his church, Middle Creek Church, 351 W. Middle Creek Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.