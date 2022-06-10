Harry Eugene (Genie) Barrage, 82, of Honey Brook, PA, died peacefully on Sunday June 05, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children at Reading Hospital. Born in East Fallowfield on February 21, 1940, he was the son of the late Solomon Samuel Barrage and the late Anna Isabella (Griffith) Barrage. He was the husband of Dorothy Mae (Plank) Barrage, with whom celebrated 61 years of marriage on November 05, 2021.
Genie was employed by Lukens Steel of Coatesville for over 40 years before retiring in 1999. After retirement, he worked several years at Zook's Molasses Company/Good Food Inc. located in Honey Brook, PA.
He served in the United States Army Reserves and was a lifetime member of the Honey Brook Fire Company. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Promised Land State Park in the Pocono Mountains, watching baseball, and maintaining an immaculate yard.
Genie is survived by sons; Charles Eugene Barrage, Jeffrey Lynn Barrage, Ronald Allen Barrage (husband of Tammy L. Garris Barrage) and daughters, Brenda Mae (Barrage) Miller and Sharon Lynn (Barrage) Rossiter (wife of Richard M. Rossiter III), a brother George Ivan Barrage, a sister Dixie Lee (Barrage) Stauffer, four grandsons; Brett William Miller, David Alexander Barrage, Benjamin Ellis Barrage and Ryan Michael Rossiter and granddaughters, Erica Lynn Rossiter and Ashley Nichole Blank.
Besides his parents, Genie was predeceased in death by his stepmother Edna Barrage, sisters; Gladys Marie Hardy, Edna Juanita Pirches, Patsy Lee Stringer, Harriet Deanna Bernard and brothers; Samuel Robert Barrage, William Russell Barrage, Sr., John Elwood Barrage.
A calling hour will be 10 AM to 12 PM with a memorial service at 12 noon on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at The Labs Funeral Home, 141 Pequea Avenue, Honey Brook, PA 19344. Casual dress.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Genie to the Honey Brook Lions Club at 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook, PA 19344 or to Steeple to People, P.O. Box 16, Honey Brook, PA, 19344.
