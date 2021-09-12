Harry Edwin McCandless of Lancaster PA, passed away on September 7, 2021 at age 95 at Homestead Village, Lancaster, PA. He was born in Hopewell, NJ, on March 31, 1926, son of George and Lillian McCandless. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1944, and served in the army in California, Oklahoma, and Hawaii from 1944 to 1946.
He married Margaret Hullfish in 1947. In 1952 the couple moved from Hopewell to their new home on Hopewell-Amwell Rd., where they raised their three children, Kate, Sally, and Kevin. Harry started working at the RCA David Sarnoff Research Center in Princeton, NJ in 1947. While working there he studied chemistry at Rutgers University and received his degree in chemical engineering in 1959. At RCA laboratories he was the manager of the Vacuum Technology group. In 1979 he and Margaret moved to Lancaster, PA where he joined the RCA Technology Transfer Laboratory. He became the manager of the Electron Gun Group until his retirement in 1986.
Harry was a talented artist in oil and watercolor. In NJ, he was a member of the Garden State Watercolor Society and exhibited his work in galleries in Princeton, Trenton, and New Hope. Later, he was a member of the Lancaster County Art Association and served on the Board of Directors as treasurer for 10 years.
In 2004, Harry and Margaret moved to Homestead Village retirement community where he was active in organizing art exhibits for several years. Another of Harry's talents was music. He played piano in a big band when he and Margaret first started dating. Later he was substitute organist and pianist at Calvary Baptist Church in Hopewell.
Harry enjoyed outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, canoeing, fishing, and exploring Lancaster Co. on his mid-life motorcycle. The family made many memorable camping trips over the years throughout the U.S. and Canada. He and Margaret also enjoyed international travels in their retirement years.
Harry is survived by daughter, Kate (Michael Newton, Mission, BC, Canada), son Kevin (Linda, Lancaster, PA), granddaughter, Erika McCandless, and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Margaret, his wife of 72 years, daughter Sally, and brother, Thomas.
The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Homestead Village, Radcliffe House, and Hospice and Community Care for their care for Harry in these ongoing challenging times.
A memorial gathering for both Harry and Margaret will be scheduled at a date to be announced.
Donations may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, Lancaster, PA.
