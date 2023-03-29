Harry E. West passed into the arms of his Savior on Friday, March 24, one month shy of his 100th birthday. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alma R. Washburn West; 3 children: Dr. Daniel C. West, married to Deborah; Patricia, married to Owen White, Jr.; and Carolyn, married to John May; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. From humble beginnings as a farmhand in rural Vermont to enlisting in the Army Air Corps, stationed in Europe during World War II, he truly was one of The Greatest Generation. After serving with distinction as an armed forces officer, he returned to the States to earn his high school diploma, attend University of Vermont, was graduated from Eastern Nazarene College, received dual Master's degrees from Boston University, and doctoral work at New York University. Professionally, he was a pioneer in developing and providing training and vocational services for incarcerated men and women. Later, he was employed as a counselor and developer of rehabilitation training programs and facilities for people with physical, emotional, and intellectual disabilities for the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, State of New Jersey. Ultimately, he was appointed an inaugural National Accreditor, consultant, and evaluator for vocational rehabilitation programs throughout the United States. In this capacity, he positively impacted the lives of thousands of people with disabilities. He was an early spokesperson and champion for the Americans with Disabilities Act. "Abilities count, not disabilities".
After retiring and moving to Lancaster County in 1983, he served on the Terre Hill Boro Council for a number of years and was active in the local Lions club. As a volunteer for Lancaster County Hospice for over a decade, he counseled and comforted dozens of people in their homes as they journeyed through their final days. Harry was a committed Christian and consummate churchman, involved in ministry within his local church, the New Holland Church of the Nazarene, serving in a variety of capacities. He maintained a ministry to prisoners and partnered with Prison Fellowship to provide counseling support for many incarcerated inmates over the course of several decades.
Harry loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He prayed for his family and many others daily and was an encouragement to everyone he met. His infectious smile, great sense of humor, compassionate heart, and keen Mensa mind will be missed. Even into his final days, he maintained a thirst for knowledge, reading three to four books a week. When not reading he was a music aficionado, loving opera and all forms of classical instrumental music.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 10:30 A.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in the Terre Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. West's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com