Harry E. Sangrey, 95, of Columbia, passed away on November 21, 2021 at St. Anne’s Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, he was son of the late Harry and Nora (Knier) Sangrey and the husband of the late Mary A. Sangrey, until her passing in 2018.
After attending Hempfield High School, Harry entered the military and was a proud WWII veteran, serving from 1942-46.
Harry was an avid fisherman, and also enjoyed NASCAR racing, motorcycles, and traveling. He worked as a truck driver for Armstrong World Industries, retiring after 40 years with no accidents.
He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Foreman, fiancée of Mark Clark, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-greatgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters; Christine Capatani and Leslie Sangrey, and two sons; Harry Sangrey, Jr. and an infant son.
