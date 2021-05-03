Harry E. Roberts IV, 62, of Manheim, passed away on April 29, 2021 at his home from cancer. He was the loving husband of Cindy (Mowery) Roberts.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Mary Catherine (Donley) Roberts and the late Harry E. Roberts III.
He spent much of his professional career in the field of information technology acting as an executive for ACI and then Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Boscovs and was working for The Department of Defense when he passed away.
In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, cheering on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles, collecting pocket watches, listening to Motown music, playing cards, watching TV and spending time with his loving family.
In addition to his wife, Cindy and his mother, Mary Catherine, he is survived by a son, Harry "Hank" E. Roberts V and four brothers. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a sister.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
