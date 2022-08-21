Harry E. Pfrommer, Jr., age 92, of Lancaster passed away August 16, 2022 in Lancaster. Son of the late Harry and Harriet Fasig Pfrommer, Sr., he was preceded in death by his wife Joan Waters Pfrommer, his sister Audrey Shand and his brother Charles Pfrommer.
Harry retired from UGI Utilities Inc. He was also a Manor Twp. Police Officer. He served our country in the Merchant Marines shortly after WWII.
Harry is survived by his children, Terry I. wife of Bruce L. Berger, Bonnie I. wife of Douglas Forrey, and Harry E. III husband of Adela Pfrommer, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a visitation, Saturday, August 27, 2022 starting at 10 AM until the service at 11 AM at Ross Street United Methodist Church, 312 E. Ross Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Services have been entrusted to the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
