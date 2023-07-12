Harry E. Pfrommer III (Butch) age 66, passed away on July 6, 2023, with his devoted wife of 27 years, Adela, by his side. Born in Lancaster, Harry was born to the late Harry and Joan (Waters) Pfrommer.
After graduating high school, Harry went on to serve the community as a paramedic, and worked for Lancaster General Hospital and West End Ambulance. He was also a flight paramedic for Brandywine Hospital. When not working, Harry loved to travel and go on cruises. At home, Harry spent much time in his man cave watching sports. He was an extreme Penn State, Phillies, Cowboys, Patriots and Buccaneers fan.
In addition to his wife, Adela Pfrommer of Lancaster, Harry is survived by his daughter Heather Crosby (wife of Ryan) of Florida, his sisters Bonnie Forrey (wife of Douglas) of Florida, and Terry Berger (wife of Bruce) of Lancaster, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 2pm-3pm with a celebration of Harry's life to begin at 3pm. In respect for Harry's love of sports, friends are encouraged to wear sports apparel. (No Steelers or Eagles clothing, please!)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made at SnyderFuneralHome.com