Harry E. Miller, 64, of Dagsboro, DE, husband of Darlene (Derr) Miller passed away peacefully, of natural causes, at home on Friday, 1-31-2020.
Harry graduated from Manheim Central in 1973. He married his high school sweetheart, Deedee in 1974.
Harry worked at Manheim Fuller Company for 15 years straight out of high school. He owned Quality Body and Paint for 10 years with his wonderful talent and perfectionist eye. Harry closed his shop when he got his dream job at Harley Davidson in 1995 and retired from there in 2012. Harry and Darlene moved to Delaware in 2012 and Harry drove a school bus from 2012 until the day he passed.
Harry loved his family more than anything. He also loved motorcycles, his boat, fishing, hunting and the water.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Ethel (Alleman) Miller and his brother Billy Crigger.
Harry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Darlene Miller; 4 children, Crystal Miller Shephard, Jason E. Miller, (Sunday Marie), Rebecca Miller Soto (Hector), and Megan Miller. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, a brother, George Miller, and sisters, Connie Ray and Sheila Wise.
Friends and family are welcome at Harry's Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Landis Valley Speedway, 415 Rawlinsville Rd., Willow Street, Pennsylvania 17584. We will be having Harry's Memorial Race, a pig roast and a big party to celebrate Harry.
