Harry E. Imhoff, 85, of Lancaster, passed away on September 14, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late Anna Imhoff and Harry Eisenberger, and was a lifelong resident of this area.
He started his employment at Mount Airy Lumber before working as Maintenance Supervisor in the water dept. for the City of Lancaster. Then he got into the car detailing business.
Harry loved hunting, fishing, and all wildlife, especially the family dogs. He had a great sense of humor enjoyed by many.
Harry is survived by his long-time companion, Mary Ann Shepler, and by daughters Connie Imhoff of York Haven and Brenda Laukhuff of Lancaster. He was predeceased by daughters Shirl Sultzbach and Judy Brunner, and granddaughter, Kiersten Imhoff. He also is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family at some point in the future due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harry's memory to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com