Harry E. Haas, 80, of New Holland, passed away at home on Monday. January 23, 2023.
He was the husband of Lois E. Kohl Haas. Born in Morgantown, he was the son of the late Benjamin F. and Anna Marie Shirey Haas.
Harry had worked at PA Scale Company for 30 years and then was self-employed in the scale industry for 15 years before retiring. He was known as a general fix it handyman and enjoyed cars and hunting.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Brett E. Haas of New Holland, and Kent A. husband of Erin Haas of Bradenton, FL; and five grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Blue Team at the Ann Barshinger Cancer Center and the Blue Team at Hospice and Community Care for the wonderful care they provided to Harry.
Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
