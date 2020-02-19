Harry E. Flawd, Jr., 92, went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1927, to the late Harry E. Flawd, Sr. and E. Dorothy (Shoemaker) Flawd Snyder in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He was the loving husband of Dorothy L. (Boice) Flawd for 67 years, before her passing in 2019.
Harry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and Airforce, where he served as a storekeeper during World War II and Korea. Notably, he was on board the USS Missouri for the surrender in WWII. He retired from the military after 35 years of service. He also worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years.
Along with his wife Dorothy, he enjoyed traveling to Cape May, Lake Powell, and Colorado. He enjoyed working with his hands and helped his daughter build their home in CO. Harry also liked watching old westerns and cheering on the Denver Broncos. He loved Saturday morning, sitting and listening to his son's football officiating stories. Especially his Friday night exploits with Terry, Brian, Brad, Rocco, and Joe (Who?).
He is survived by his six children: Cynthia Weichel wife of the late George Weichel and companion of the late Robert Flick and her four children, Dyann Enck, wife of Edwin and their two children, Patricia Baker wife of Jeffery, Sr. and their two children, Kathleen Maldonado wife of Herminio, Jr. and their three children, Jo Haleryn wife of Jaye Haleryn and their three children, and Harry Flawd III husband of Anne and their four children; 23 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy, his parents, and his siblings; Clyde Flawd and Esther Ulmer.
Harry's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the people of Lancashire Terrace for their kindness and friendship.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, February 21 2020 at 2:00pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Guests will be received for a time of viewing prior to the service starting at 1:00pm. Interment will be at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
