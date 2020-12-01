Harry DeLuca, Jr., age 88, of Quarryville, PA, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Harry, Sr. & Concetta Grilletti DeLuca.
He was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Quarryville. He worked for Safelite Auto Glass for over 37 years. He enjoyed bowling, working on cars, Bingo, coffee, music, especially playing his harmonica. Most of all Harry enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving is his former wife and caregiver, Dorothy "Nancy" Abrams with whom he resided, 4 children: Harry III "Frankie" husband of Sharon McCazzio DeLuca of Willow Spring, NC, Roseanne "Rose" Brendel of Quarryville, NancyJean DeLuca of Stevens, PA, Diane Schultz of Mountville, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers.
Funeral service will take place from St. Catherine's Catholic Chruch, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, December 3rd at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in St. Catherine of Siena
