Harry David McNally, Jr., 90, formerly of Parkesburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Hickory House Nursing Home in Honey Brook. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Ramsay McNally who died in 2007. They shared 51 years of marriage together. Born in Parkesburg, PA, he was the son of the late Harry David McNally, Sr. and Mary Agnus Lewis McNally.
Harry was a Parkesburg resident most of his life and a 1948 graduate of the former Parkesburg High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 with the 101st Airborne Division. He was employed at Unisys as a Configuration Management Specialist. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Parkesburg.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Herr and husband Craig of Lancaster and son, Scott McNally and wife Dianne of Paoli, three grandchildren: Vincent McNally and wife Meg, Sean Herr and Megan Herr. He was preceded in death by three sisters Anna Mowrey, Dorothy McNally and Sarah McNally.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Parkesburg Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 406 W 2nd Ave., Parkesburg, PA 19365. Viewing at the church from 10-11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Glen Run Cemetery, Atglen, PA .
In order to protect those at risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
