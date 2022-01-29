Harry Danner passed away on Sunday evening, January 23, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehab Center. Born on August 26, 1938 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Eugene and Katherine Danner.
Harry served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1963. He was a member of VFW Post #1690, where he was past post commander. Cliff enjoyed entering Elvis Singing contests and loved to dance.He enjoyed gardening.
Cliff as known by many, worked for Federal Mogul, Rusco and Flowers by Paulette.
Harry is survived by his daughter, Shirley A. Christian, companion of Anthony Randow of Ephrata; five grandsons; 3 great-grandchildren and step daughter, Doreen L. McCarty of Upper Darby, PA. He was preceded in death by all his siblings.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Harry's funeral service on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 2 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster where military honors will be conducted. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 to 2 PM. Interment will be held in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit: www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »