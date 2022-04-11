Harry D. Stover, 89, of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Harry and Mabel (Levering) Stover and was the husband of the late Karda F. (Wenrich) Stover who passed away in 1996.
Harry was graduate of Ephrata High School Class of '50. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a fan of all Philadelphia professional teams.
He worked in installation and repairs for the D & E Telephone Co. prior to his retirement.
Harry is survived by 4 children, Sharon K., wife of Ted Finefrock, Rick L. Stover, husband of Cozette, Brenda F., wife of the late John P. King, Craig A. Stover, husband of Lori; 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and companion, Clarice Haws.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by great-grandson, Jonathon.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Steve Ritchey officiating. Interment will take place in the Pleasantview Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
