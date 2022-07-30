Harry D. Landis II, 72, of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Anna (Waltman) Landis. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Garman) Landis for 51 years.
Harry was a 1967 graduate of Solanco High School and a member of True Gospel Baptist Church. Harry spent over 37 years working in the auto parts business in Quarryville, first for the former James F. Wild Auto Parts and then Snavely & Dosch Inc., until his retirement. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Harry also enjoyed gospel music and would often sing solo or with the choir at church. Faith and family were the most important things in Harry's life.
In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by a daughter, Sheila H. Landis of Maryland and two sisters, Patricia Kreider (Glenn) of Quarryville; and Janet Edwards (Buck) of Missouri.
Harry's Memorial Service will take place at True Gospel Baptist Church, 853 Scotland Rd., Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a closed casket visitation at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth Street, Quarryville, PA on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. Private interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to True Gospel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 692, Quarryville, PA 17566.
