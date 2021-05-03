Harry Christian Smythe, 65, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Manor Care, Lebanon. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of F. Levan and Janet Marie Kopp Smythe.
He was a driver for Manheim Auto Auction and attended Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and Calvary Church, Lancaster.
Harry enjoyed cars, NASCAR and antique auto restoration.
He is survived by three brothers: Wayne (Susan) Smythe, Muncy, PA, Levan J. (Peggy) Smythe, Lititz, PA and William F. (JoAnne) Smythe, Greenville, SC.
Funeral Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Please visit Harry's Memorial Page at