Harry C. Musselman, 87, of Lancaster, passed away at Homestead Village, Monday, September 4, 2023. Born in Landisville, he was the son of the late Howard and Leone (Shank) Musselman. Harry was the loving husband of Janet M. (Miller) Musselman, with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Of the Christian Faith, Harry was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Landisville, since 1945, where he served as an usher through the years. Harry worked as both a barber and on the maintenance team at Thaddeus Stevens Trade School.
A motorcycle enthusiast, Harry enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He also enjoyed auto racing and attended the Indy 500, as well as Daytona. Harry had a green thumb, meticulously tending to his flowerbeds. He also belonged to several bowling leagues. Harry found the greatest enjoyment in attending the activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his daughters: Toni (Richard) Graham, of Conestoga, and Diane (Anthony) Krueger, of Norfolk, VA; 4 grandchildren: Jessica (Jason), Jonathan (Lindsay), Jordan (Ashley), and Jonathan Krueger; 5 great-grandchildren: Britten, Brielle, Bristel, Macy, and Cameron; and sister, MaryAnn (Homer) Deitz, of Columbia.
Funeral Services for Harry will be held at 11AM, Friday, September 8, 2023, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 E. Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538. Family and friends will be received at the church for a visitation from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit:
