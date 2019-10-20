Harry C. Dulio, Sr., 58, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Mary Ruth (Scarborough) and Samuel Joseph Dulio. He was the beloved husband to Tammy (Larssen) Dulio.
Harry was a graduate of Milton Hershey School. He was employed as a project manager for Zephyr Aluminum in Lancaster. Harry was deeply devoted to his family. He cherished his wife, children and grandchildren. He never missed a single sporting event and loved spending time with his family. Harry was an avid Oakland Raiders fan and enjoyed his vacations to Ocean City, Maryland. Beyond all else, Harry was very funny. His quick wit remained until his final days. His humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Harry is survived by his wife of 24 years, Tammy (Larssen) Dulio and his children: David James Larssen of Lancaster, Harry C. Dulio, Jr. husband of Audrey of Mount Joy and Samantha Dulio of Lancaster; his 11 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; his 4 sisters: Mary Hurt of Lancaster, Helen Walters of Holtwood, Debbie Sommerfield of Lancaster and Janice Thomas of Sunbury as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his 2 brothers: Samuel and James Dulio.
Friends and family will be received from 6-8PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Guests will be received at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 10AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Lancaster Cancer Center Ltd., 1858 Charter Ln., Ste. 202, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com