Harry "Barney" M. Bartch III, 67, formerly of Columbia, PA, passed away on March 9, 2021. He was the son of the late Harry M. Bartch, Jr. and Doris J. Ohrum-Bartch.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator for local construction companies, most recently at Andrews Excavating in Willow Street.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Bartch, and his grandson Tyjoun Romero. Three sisters, Donna (Antonio) Capitan, Vicki (Robert) Koehler, and Judy Genovese.
He enjoyed the outdoors, watching sports, especially NASCAR and football, old westerns, anything to do with history, and fixing things around the house.
He will be deeply missed and will be forever remembered for his one-of-a-kind personality, his obsession with electricity, and most of all his positivity (HA,HA). In remembrance of "Barney" I encourage you to have a cold one in his honor. We miss you "Big Guy!!"
