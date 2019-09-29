Harry Barclay Lutz, DDS, passed at his home after a lengthy illness on September 24th at 97. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Earlier this year he and Beverly Herr Lutz celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Dr. Lutz was the son of Harry Brock Lutz and Marie Feld Lutz. He graduated from McCaskey and F&M and received a dental degree from Temple in 1945. He then entered the U.S. Army Dental Corps as Captain and was stationed at the Army tuberculosis hospital in Asheville, NC, with 2000 beds. Dr. Lutz then became Chief Oral Surgeon at Camp Kilmer, NJ, the largest US center for troops heading overseas and returning from World War II.
Dr. Lutz served a term as President of the Lancaster County Dental Society, and head of the former St. Joseph Hospital dental staff, was a member of the PA Dental Society, and the American Dental Assoc. He also served as Head Visiting Dentist for Lancaster county schools, and worked with the city's free dental clinic for children.
Known to be kind and generous to his patients, Dr Lutz was a well-respected dentist. Numerous patients' families spanned three generations of sitting in his chair.
On March 15, 2015, he celebrated 70 years of practicing dentistry. His equipment is on display at the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation Museum. Dr. Lutz's career also contains a love story. His wife Beverly was his first dental assistant.
Many people remember him for his joke telling. Dr. Lutz valued spending time in nature especially when it involved a fishing rod. An avid fisherman, he crafted his own lures and every week he was in his boat on the Susquehanna or on the Safe Harbor dam.
He taught himself to paint, played bridge and pinochle, did two daily crossword puzzles, and enjoyed hunting. And he did service work as a member of the Kiwanis and Masonic Lodge No. 43. In his youth Dr. Lutz was a member of the Order of DeMolay, and a solo singer at St. James Church.
Another important part of his life was The Lutzites, a group of McCaskey high school students who shared a homeroom with business teacher, Harry Lutz (Lutz's father). While few are still with us, they've gathered twice a year since 1938. Annually a Lutzite Award is given to McCaskey's outstanding business student.
Dr. Lutz is survived by his wife Beverly, his daughters Kim Lutz and Kate Lutz, his son Harry and wife Kelly Root Lutz and their daughters Devon Lutz Groff, and Taylor Lutz, along with cousins and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, October 4 2019 at 11:00 am. Viewings will be held Thursday evening, October 3rd, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 and at 10:00 am Friday morning at the church until the time of the service. In honor of his memory, please send a contribution in his name to the Lancaster Conservancy, www.lancasterconservancy.org, 117 S. West End Ave., Lancaster PA 17603 or Hospice and Community Care, www.hospicecommunity.org, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17604. To send online condolence visit:
