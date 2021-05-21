Harry B. Murry, 98, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth D. "Betty" Murry, who passed away in 2016. He was born in Mountville, son of the late Harry W. and Stella Bard Murry. He was a machinist at Sperry New Holland for 35 years before his retirement in 1985. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII. He attended the former Abbeyville Road Christian Church, where he served as a deacon, finance secretary, was the manager of the softball team and was a member of the bowling league. He enjoyed yardwork and spending time with his family. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, who will be missed by all.
He is survived by his children: Jane L. Stoudt; Joyce E. Murry and Harry J. (Sandra D.) Murry. Seven grandchildren: John (Michelle) Stoudt; Tracy Stoudt; Jeremy (Jodi) Murry; Matthew (Alyson) Arnold; Kimberly (William III) Kurau; Ryan (Kristen) Arnold and Jill (Jared) Ranck. Eighteen great-grandchildren: Hunter Murry; C.J. and Kylie Kroesen; J.T Range; Sydney and Luke Pierson; Tyler, Grayson and Chandler Arnold; Elaina and Easton Murray; Sophie and William Kurau IV; Charlotte and Noah Arnold; and Micah, Levi and Ellis Ranck. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter: Jessica Murry Range; one son-in-law: John M. Stoudt, Jr.; eight brothers and one sister.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with his grandson, Pastor Ryan Arnold, officiating. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com