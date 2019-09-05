Harry B. Garber, 87, of Manheim, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Harry P. and Ruth Byrets Garber. He was the loving husband of Nancy Adair Garber and they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in April. Harry retired from Burnham Inc., Lancaster and was a member of Zion Lutheran Evangelical Church, Manheim, Rambling Roses Camping Club, Hempfield Sportsman Club, Mount Joy American Legion Post 185, and the Mount Joy VFW Post 5752. Harry proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, spending time with his family and beloved dog, Ashley.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Darrell husband of Janice Garber of Manheim, Debra Waters of Mount Joy, and Denise wife of Bruce Rettew of Manheim, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by three brothers.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.