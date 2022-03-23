Harry B. Flora, Jr., 95, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. He was the son of the late Harry Flora, Sr., and Laura (Herr) Flora and the loving husband of the late Mary Ellen (Mull) Flora.
After high school, Harry served in the United States Navy, and was stationed in Japan. He worked as a Dental Technician for 30 years at Madonna Dental Lab, and worked 18 years for National Bearings Co. He was a member of the VFW and AMVETS. Harry loved music and dancing, and always kept a pair of dancing shoes in the trunk of his car. He enjoyed playing cards, Pinochle, bowling, shuffleboard, horse racing, and going to the Casinos. He was an ice skater and roller skater, and continued well into his 80's.
Harry is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Snyder (George), Sherry Flora-Rivera (Cecil), Debra Jenkins (Robert), grandchildren, Renee, Stefanie, Tracy, Matthew, Patrick, Eric, Brandon, Angie, Camille, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Gary Flora and Harry Flora, siblings, Dorothy Woodworth, Robert Flora, and Jean Moss.
Interment at Greenwood Cemetery will be private at a later date.
