Harry B. Conlin, 83 yrs., of East Earl, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Ephrata Community Hospital, following an illness.
He was born on Wednesday, August 31, 1938 in Philadelphia. Harry was the son of the late Bert and Mary J. (Manderfield) Conlin. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Simpson) Conlin, with whom he shared 35 years of marriage.
Harry retired as a lineman with Bell Telephone of PA/Verizon. He attended the Community Church at Garden Spot Village. Harry enjoyed going to car shows and watching mini-horses and ponies.
He is survived by his sons, Harry and Stephen, and his daughters, Susan and Patty, his five sisters, Mary Monahan, Jane (Barry) Lyons, Dottie Honnas, Carol (Bud) Southcott and Bobbi (Bob) Coble. There are two step grandchildren, Michael and Brian.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at 11 AM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, PA with Rev. Robert Cobel and Rev. Chet Yoder officiating. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Harry to Community Church at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557.
