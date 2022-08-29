Harry A. Spade, Sr., 75, of Paradise, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Paradise, he was the son of the late Amos and Katherine (Spayd) Spade.
Harry was a trucker driver for Amos Eby Co., P. L. Rohrer, and then provided a taxi service to the Amish community for many years.
He enjoyed working with his antique tractors, U.S. military history, and classic cars. In 2008 he was featured in a Lancaster Newspapers article titled "The Tractor Factor", which detailed how he found his father's old John Deere 420 nineteen years after it was let go at a public sale.
Harry enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 and was a reservist until 1973.
Surviving are two children: Alicia Spade, Lancaster and Harry, Jr., married to Jennifer Spade, Honey Brook, two grandchildren: John Harrison and Julia Rose Spade; and six siblings: Nellie Eilene Keller, Gertrude Elizabeth Refford, Nancy Marie Ebersol, Barbara Irene Stoltzfus, Joseph Randall Spade, and Frances Kay Nolt.
He was preceded in death by five siblings: Guy Eugene Spade, Odella Mae Dippner, Kathryn Louise Neff, Gladys Virginia Miller and George Leonard Spade.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
