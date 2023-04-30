Harry A. Laird, Sr., 84, of Columbia, PA passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
He was born August 9, 1938 in Mt. Union, PA to the late Betty Laird Weko and was the beloved husband of Aletha Lengel Laird of 63 years.
He was a graduate of Capt Jack High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was of the Lutheran faith and a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, PA.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved cooking, going to auctions and yard sales, antiques and anything old.
Harry had many skills and talents such as nurses aid, supervisor at Agway Seed, painter, printer, fixing dolls, and lastly working at Wyeth Labs.
Surviving besides his wife is his daughter, Jodi Horst; sons, Timmy (Dawn) and Harry A., Jr. (Lisa); five grandchildren, Kristine, Harrison, Erin, Kaitlyn, Alysia and one special great-granchild, Sophia and his special four legged best buddy, Chip; and two sisters also survive, Judy and Nancy Snyder (Bill).
Harry has gifted his body to medical science. There will be a military memorial service at a later date for family and close friends.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville www.clydekraft.com
A living tribute »