Harry A. Charles, Jr., 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Ethel R. (Mower) Charles of Elizabethtown and the late Harry A. Charles, Sr. He was the husband of Deborah A. (Stark) Charles, with whom he shared 21 happy years. He will also be missed by his stepdaughter Crystal (Chad) Dodge, of Elizabethtown; two step-grandchildren, Jonathan Lynn and Richard Rutherford, Jr., both of Elizabethtown; two brothers Gary and Barry Charles, both of Elizabethtown.
Harry worked in the Cocoa room at Hershey Foods for almost 25 years before his retirement. He was a member of Reich's E.C. Church, where he sang in the choir and played on the church softball team. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, and watching any kind of racing, especially NASCAR and Sprint Car races.
A Memorial Service celebrating Harry's life will take place at Reich's E.C. Church, 338 Stackstown Road, Marietta, PA on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11 A.M. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Reich's Church (see above address). To leave an online condolence, please visit Harry's Memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.