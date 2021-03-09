Harrison Jomyerbo Dennis, 67, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Zleh, Grand Gedeh County, Liberia, West Africa, he was the son of the late Myers and Esther Dennis. He was the loving husband of Maniva Bargblor Dennis for 20 years.
Harrison was a member of Crossway Church in Millersville for over 30 years. He earned a Master's Degree in Meteorology from Millersville University and a Master's Degree in Psychology from Phoenix University.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 9 children: Whelmena W. Dennis, Nancy L. Dennis (Winston Kartoe), Harrison J. Dennis, Jr. (Amanda), Andrea Worwli (Dovin Milligan), Wloortee Dennis, Joseph E. Dennis, Florence Gbeyi (Mike), Lawreva Bartee, and Lawrence Bartee; 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also surviving is a brother, Perry Dennis and a sister, Ruth Sohn, and 21 additional brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will take place at Crossway Church, 330 Barbara Street, Millersville, PA 17551 on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Online guestbook at
